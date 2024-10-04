West Palm Beach’s GreenMarket celebrates its 30th anniversary

West Palm Beach’s GreenMarket is back for its 30th anniversary, kicking off with a special opening day ceremony tomorrow. The free event on the waterfront has expanded this year.

Officials are calling this year's market the largest yet with over 130 vendors and 16 new additions along with food and weekly workshops. This year includes the master chef showcase which offers a limited culinary experience every second Saturday throughout the season.

The GreenMarket in West Palm Beach is every Saturday from Oct. 5 to April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

