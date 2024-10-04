© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Palm Beach’s GreenMarket celebrates its 30th anniversary

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT

West Palm Beach’s GreenMarket is back for its 30th anniversary, kicking off with a special opening day ceremony tomorrow. The free event on the waterfront has expanded this year. 

Officials are calling this year's market the largest yet with over 130 vendors and 16 new additions along with food and weekly workshops. This year includes the master chef showcase which offers a limited culinary experience every second Saturday throughout the season.

The GreenMarket in West Palm Beach is every Saturday from Oct. 5 to April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

READ MORE: 'The Last Sun' revives Historic Hampton House in Miami

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic