FEMA: 'We have what we need to respond to both Milton and Helene'

The federal agency responsible for responding to natural disasters says it's ready for the second major hurricane in two weeks.

Acting Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery Keith Turi said FEMA is ready to help as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida even as the recovery efforts continue from the damage left by Hurricane Helene.



"We have the resources we need to respond to both Helene and Milton," Turi said.

Just last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned FEMA does not have the money to make it through the end of hurricane season, which is Nov. 30.



However, Turi said the agency has the money to support survivors of Helene and those who will be impacted by Milton this week when it makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was in Tampa today meeting with government officials ahead of the storm.Pres. Joe Biden today approved a federal emergency declaration for much of Florida, including South Florida counties.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.