Miami U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe: Beware of hurricane-related scams

It almost goes without saying when hurricanes hit Florida: Beware of hurricane relief fraud.

That’s the message from Miami U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe issued a reminder Monday warning the public to be vigilant of hurricane relief fraud in the wake of Hurricane Helene and the Hurricane Milton.

“I urge the public to be wary of fraudsters looking to exploit victims of hurricanes and other natural disasters through identity theft schemes, solicitations for fake charities, or other types of fraud,” he said in a statement.

He urges suspected disaster fraud be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling (866) 720-5721 or by going online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.

He says the public should exercise diligence before giving contributions to anyone soliciting donations or individuals offering to assist those affected by a hurricane.

