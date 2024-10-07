No plans to extend voter registration deadline because of Milton, DeSantis says

Major Hurricane Milton isn’t expected to make landfall until late Wednesday in west central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will keep today’s voter registration deadline for those who want to cast ballots in the November presidential election.

“There’s nothing inhibiting you registering today. The storm has not hit yet. Now, after the storm, we will see what damage is there, and if I have to do a similar executive order that I did in Ian and then I did for Helene, we’re happy to do it. But we’re not gonna change any registration deadline," DeSantis said.

Last week, DeSantis authorized election changes in 10 counties hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Among other things, his executive order gave those local elections supervisors the ability to change early voting locations and set up consolidated voting centers for casting ballots.

