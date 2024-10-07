Preparing for Milton: Sandbag distribution sites in South Florida

This story was updated on Oct. 7, 2024 at 4:24 p.m.

Multiple South Florida sites are having sandbag distribution events to help residents prepare for possible flooding caused by Hurricane Milton.Milton has strengthened into a category 5 hurricane as it moves eastward across the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida Keys, including Florida Bay. A hurricane watch has been issued for Lake Okeechobee and the Dry Tortugas. Heavy rainfall leading to possible flooding is expected across South Florida through Thursday.

Here are some sandbag distribution sites in South Florida:



Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

Floyd Hull Stadium: 2800 SW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Mills Pond Park: 2201 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Sand is available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is self-serve, residents must bring shovels and empty sandbags.

Pompano Beach

Across the street from Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10th Street

Proof of residency in Pompano Beach will be required. The sandbags will be prefilled, sealed and placed in your car. The sandbags will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Residents can receive up to ten bags per household.

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Health Park: 8400 Cypress Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Sand will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shovels and bags will be provided but residents will need to fill them independently. Assistance will be available for the elderly and people with disabilities. Residents can receive up to five bags per household. Proof of Pembroke Pines residency will be required.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County is offering drive-through sandbag service at regional parks until bags run out. Residents can receive up to four bags per household.

Aventura



Ives Estate Park: 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179. The county is offering drive-through sandbag service until bags run out. Residents will receive four bags per household.

Hialeah



Amelia Earhart Park: 401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL 33013. The county is offering drive-through sandbag service until bags run out. Residents will receive four bags per household.

Homestead



Homestead Air Reserve Park: 27401 SW 127th Ave, Homestead, FL 33032. The county is offering drive-through sandbag service until bags run out. Residents can receive four bags per household.

Miami Beach

The city is distributing pre-filled sandbags, until supplies laston Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Two surface parking lot locations: 2100 Collins Avenue (east of Collins Park) and 225 79 Street.

City of Miami

The city is distributing sandbags to residents who bring a valid ID to one of the following locations until 7 p.m.



Little Haiti Park: 315 NE 62nd Street, Miami, FL 33138

Jose Marti Park Gym: 434 SW 3rd Ave., Miami FL 33138

Grapeland Park: 1550 NW 37th Ave., Miami FL 33125

Miami Shores

The village of Miami Shores are making sandbags available for residents only, while supplies last. Please provide a valid ID. Each household is limited to 10 bags.



Constitution Park: 9825 Park Drive

North Bay Village

Sandbags are available for residents in front of the dog park located at 7903 East Dr., North Bay Village, FL 33141. The bags are on pallets and are first-come, first serve at this time. Public Works will be distributing sandbags throughout the day on Monday, Oct. 7.

North Miami Beach



Greynolds Park: 17530 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160. The county is offering drive-through sandbag service until bags run out. Residents will receive four bags per household.

The following regional county parks are also offering sandbag service until bags run out.



Gwen Cherry Park: 7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33147

Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground: 12451 SW 184th Street, Miami, FL 33177

Oak Grove Park: 690 NE 159th St, Miami, FL 33162

Tamiami Park: 11201 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165

Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40th St, Miami FL 33155

Monroe County

Key West

The City of Key West is providing sand at Boog Powell Court, the ballfields off 14th Street.

Members of the community concerned about possible flooding are urged to help themselves, but they must provide their own bags. Shovels are at the site, but you must fill your own bags.

Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach

A limited number of sandbags will be available to residents with valid ID starting at 1 p.m. at Harvey E. Oyer Park, 2010 N. Federal Highway. Tools will be provided to fill sandbags.