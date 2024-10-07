South Pointe Park Pier gate will get temporarily removed for restoration work

If you’ve visited the South Pointe Park Pier at the tip of Miami Beach you may have noticed the pink, lime and black-colored gate at the entrance. The City of Miami Beach plans to begin restoration work this week.

The pier will be closed on Oct. 8 and 9 for the gate removal. Reinstallation is expected the week of Nov. 18. That will also involve closing the pier temporarily.

As part of the city's plan to maintain art in public places, the gate will get some care for corrosion. In addition to dust and debris removal the gate will get new marine-grade primer.

The work schedule could change due to inclement weather.

An artist based in Germany created the aluminum and steel gate, which has a speech bubble at the top. The patterns on the gate symbolize sound waves. The destination, and piece of art is often visited by tourists. It was installed 10 years ago.

