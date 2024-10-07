Watches are in effect for the Florida Keys ahead of Milton

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Dry Tortugas, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

A Tropical Storm watch and Coastal Flood watch are in effect for all of the Florida Keys.

Forecasters say potential impacts to the area include up to 3 feet of saltwater flooding in low-lying areas from early Wednesday morning through Thursday.

There’s also a high potential for sustained tropical-storm-force winds, which will likely arrive Wednesday morning. Five to 10 inches of rainfall is also possible, with some areas potentially getting as much as 15 inches of rain.

As Hurricane Milton makes its way through the Gulf as a Category 5 storm, several watches are in effect for the Florida Keys as of noon on Monday.

