Department of Energy anticipates utility needs for state and local officials 

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk says the federal government is closely monitoring Hurricane Milton’s path and anticipating utility needs for state and local officials.



That includes coordinating logistics for communications needs, fuel supply issues and supplying military personnel.

"We're all doing what we can to preposition people, trucks, equipment and to be ready to go for Milton ... that's what we'll be working on over the next few day period of time," Turk said. "And we do all this, of course, fully synced up with FEMA, the White House."

Turk says that after Hurricane Milton passes, attention should be paid to building and rebuilding — with resiliency in mind. Especially as climate change contributes to more intense storms with greater rainfall.

