© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Milton prompts more demand for cash, says Federal Reserve

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT

As Floridians continue preparing for Hurricane Milton, the Federal Reserve says many are getting some extra cash.

A Federal Reserve of Atlanta spokesperson tells WLRN the region is "experiencing an increase in demand for cash," but nothing unusual during a time as a major storm approaches.

The Federal Reserve has two branches in Florida — one in Miami and another in Jacksonville. The central bank is the source of cash for the banks it regulates.

The Fed usually sees demand increase ahead of a storm as banks prepare for cash withdrawals.

READ MORE: Floridians reconsider staying home as Hurricane Milton edges closer

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson is WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.
See stories by Tom Hudson
More On This Topic