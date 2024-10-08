Hurricane Milton prompts more demand for cash, says Federal Reserve

As Floridians continue preparing for Hurricane Milton, the Federal Reserve says many are getting some extra cash.

A Federal Reserve of Atlanta spokesperson tells WLRN the region is "experiencing an increase in demand for cash," but nothing unusual during a time as a major storm approaches.

The Federal Reserve has two branches in Florida — one in Miami and another in Jacksonville. The central bank is the source of cash for the banks it regulates.

The Fed usually sees demand increase ahead of a storm as banks prepare for cash withdrawals.

