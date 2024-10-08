Key West's Tats for Ta-Tas event rescheduled due to Milton

Due to tropical storm force conditions, a Key West charity event supporting free mammogram services is now scheduled for next week.



All proceeds from the Tats for TaTas will benefit WomanKind, a group providing health care services to uninsured and underinsured women in Monroe County. Event co-founder Maria Gonzalez says it will be the first year the fundraiser will feature a booth from WomanKind, which will help attendees book free mammogram appointments.

“ What I want people to take away for this is preventative steps — and going and getting those mammograms and feeling for lumps and getting better educated and just trying to be proactive with their health care and their bodies," Gonzalez said.

Despite the serious cause, the event is anything but.

Hosted out of Key West’s Tattoos and Scars Saloon, the Block party fundraiser features cheeky merchandise, like “boobie coozies,” a silent auction of nearly $20,000 in prizes and their signature “motorboat booth.”

Now, the event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m at Tattoos and Scars Saloon.

