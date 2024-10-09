Milton spawns tornadoes as storm bands move ashore

Storm bands from Milton spawned an outbreak of tornadoes today far inland across the Everglades.

"We've had several confirmed tornadoes over the interior of the peninsula, mainly in the Everglades, but they've affected areas like Big Cypress Preservation, Alligator Alley, Clewiston, Belle Glade," said Robert Molleda, the chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Miami office.

"So several communities have already been impacted by these tornadoes."

Five tornadoes were confirmed by mid afternoon and a sixth spotted on radar in Broward, Southeast Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry and Collier counties.

"Areas here around and west of Lake Okeechobee had the highest risk of tornadoes over the next several hours," he said. But there is still a risk of tornadoes all across South Florida."

Molleda said the threat will continue until at least 9 p.m.

