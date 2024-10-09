Palm Beach County transit suspended, one bus loop designated for people seeking shelter

As Hurricane Milton approaches South Florida, public transportation in Palm Beach County has officially suspended services. But there’s one route still assisting people to safety.

Officials for Palm Tran, Palm Beach County’s public transit bus system, will temporarily suspend their operations for today and Thursday ahead of potential impacts of the dangerous Hurricane Milton.

In the meantime, a special bus loop is running until 5 p.m. today to transport residents to shelters.

The loop includes Delray Beach Library, John Prince Park, 45th Street, Jim Berry Park, Phil Foster Park, Okeechobee and Haverhill, Forest Hill High School, and Park Vista, a pet shelter.

Officials say a homeless outreach team will also transport unhoused residents. Tri-Rail is also suspending services starting today until Friday.

