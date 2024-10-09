Water levels begin to rise as Milton nears Gulf Coast

Water levels along the Gulf Coast have already started climbing as Hurricane Milton pushes a powerful storm surge ashore.

At 5 p.m. this evening, tide gauges in Naples showed water nearly a foot and a half above normal and producing moderate flooding. Milton was still about 60 miles offshore, southwest of Sarasota.

As the storm moves closer, hurricane forecasters say Charlotte Harbor could see the worst flooding, with water potentially rising eight to 12 feet above ground. Areas around Tampa Bay could see flooding between six and nine feet.

