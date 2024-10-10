© 2024 WLRN
Blood donations needed after Milton

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Donated blood fills into a collection bag aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Donated blood fills into a collection bag aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Miami.

OneBlood sent extra blood to more than 300 hospitals ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Southwest Florida.

However, the blood bank says it will need to catch up now after many donation centers are closed for a few days due to the storm.

Every blood type is needed — but especially O-positive, O-negative and platelets.

OneBlood is closed in Palm Beach County for now, but donation centers are open in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. To donate, look for a OneBlood Big Red Bus or visit oneblood.org to find a location.

Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
