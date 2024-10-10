Blood donations needed after Milton

OneBlood sent extra blood to more than 300 hospitals ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Southwest Florida.

However, the blood bank says it will need to catch up now after many donation centers are closed for a few days due to the storm.

Every blood type is needed — but especially O-positive, O-negative and platelets.

OneBlood is closed in Palm Beach County for now, but donation centers are open in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. To donate, look for a OneBlood Big Red Bus or visit oneblood.org to find a location.

