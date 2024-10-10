NWS issued more than 50 tornado warnings in South Florida

Before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key last night, tornadoes touched down in parts of South Florida.

The National Weather Service office in Miami issued over 50 tornado warnings.

Broward and Palm Beach counties experienced some of these cyclones.

Christine Mars told NBC 6 she was on Alligator Alley when she started getting back-to-back tornado alerts.

“Suddenly, we turn and look and there is a giant tornado right next to us," she said. "I’m trying to hold on and you feel the car like shaking.”

Her son, Ethan, was with her.

"We are all kind of freaking out. It was like this moment of chaoticness and surrealism just seeing this force of nature coming at us.”

In Wellington, 10 people were injured after a tornado touched down. Damaged homes and uprooted trees in the area have also been reported.