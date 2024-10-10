© 2024 WLRN
South Florida schools plan on reopening after Milton

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:18 PM EDT
A Palm Beach County School District bus driver is seen on the road
Wilkine Brutus
Ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, a Palm Beach County School District bus driver is seen testing routes on Congress Road, Lake Worth Beach.

South Florida Public Schools and district offices are expected to re-open and resume normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11, following Hurricane Miton. That includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe school districts.

The School District of Palm Beach County will announce an update on school operations later today.

READ MORE: More than 3 million without power after Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and flooding

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
