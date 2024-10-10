South Florida schools plan on reopening after Milton

South Florida Public Schools and district offices are expected to re-open and resume normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11, following Hurricane Miton. That includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe school districts.

The School District of Palm Beach County will announce an update on school operations later today.

