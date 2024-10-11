Animal rescue org in Palm City in need of donations, fosters

A Jupiter-based animal rescue organization says it urgently needs donations, fosters and volunteers after a tornado destroyed much of its Ranch Adoption Center in Palm City.

On Facebook, Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch posted photos of the damage.



Windows are seen blown out, one of their buildings was flipped to its side — and its outdoor yards, runs and fences look ripped apart, with debris and tree branches scattered.



The organization says all the animals are safe… but the adoption center is looking at millions of dollars in damages.

The tornado that hit the center is one of several confirmed in South Florida by the National Weather Service, and caused by the outer bands of Hurricane Milton.



The Furry Friends non-profit says if interested in donating, fostering or volunteering, you can visit their website at furryfriendsadoption.org .

