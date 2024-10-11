Inflation slowed across the south in September

Inflation kept slowing in September across the south. Consumer prices in the Tampa area rose just 1.2 percent compared to a year ago, which is half the national inflation rate reported for last month.



According to WLRN's Tom Hudson, inflation has slowed to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The September figures for Tampa indicate a sharp slowing of inflation thanks to lower gasoline prices and a slight dip in housing expenses. This was before the area was hit first by Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton. The demand for building supplies, construction labor and housing may push inflation up in coming months.



The federal government releases price data for Tampa and Miami on alternate months. South Florida’s data will be updated next month.

READ MORE: How condo reform laws sent monthly assessments for condo owners through the roof

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.