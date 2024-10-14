Florida poll: Trump leads Harris, while Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell

A statewide poll released Sunday shows Republican Donald Trump with a 6-point lead over his rival Democrat Kamala Harris, while Republican Sen. Rick Scott is far ahead of Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The poll by NBC6 South Florida / WTVJ and Telemundo 51 Miami / WSCV also shows the abortion and recreation marijuana amendments with strong support. The election is Nov. 5.

The NBC6 and Telemundo 51 poll found that Trump and his running mate JD Vance ahead of Harris and running mate Tim Walz, 49% to 43% among Florida likely voters. Only 6% were undecided. Among female likely voters, Harris leads 49% to 44%, with Trump holding a 55% to 37% lead among men.

In the Senate race, the poll show Scott with a 48%-41% advantage over Mucarsel-Powell. In a recent statewide poll, she had closed the gap to a statistical tie.

On legalizing marijuana, Amendment 3, 58% supported it. On Amendment 4, which would expand abortion access, a large majority, 61%, favored it. Each amendment must get 60% approval or better to become law.

This poll was conducted by Jacksonville, Fla.-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. from October 1-4. A total of 625 registered voters statewide were interviewed live by telephone in Florida.

