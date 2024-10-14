Pilot program rolls out cooling centers in Miami
The city of Miami has launched a pilot program to help residents cool off on hot days.
From now through Nov. 3, Antonio Maceo, West End and Charles Hadley Parks will serve as cooling centers.
It’s an initiative included in the city’s extreme heat plan to help the city’s most vulnerable residents.
For more information on locations and hours, visit miami.gov/coolingcenters.
Antonio Maceo Park Community Center
- Address: 5135 NW 7 St., Miami, FL 33126
- Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-5:00PM
- Phone: (305) 960-2930
West End Park Community Center
- Address: 6030 SW 2 St., Miami, FL 33144
- Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-8:00PM; Saturday & Sunday: 9:00AM-5:00PM
- Phone: (305) 960-2980
Charles Hadley Park Carrie P Meek Center
- Address: 1350 NW 50 St., Miami, 33142
- Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-8:00PM; Saturday & Sunday: 9:00AM-5:00PM
- Phone: (305) 960-4630
