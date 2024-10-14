Pilot program rolls out cooling centers in Miami

The city of Miami has launched a pilot program to help residents cool off on hot days.

From now through Nov. 3, Antonio Maceo, West End and Charles Hadley Parks will serve as cooling centers.

It’s an initiative included in the city’s extreme heat plan to help the city’s most vulnerable residents.

For more information on locations and hours, visit miami.gov/coolingcenters.

Antonio Maceo Park Community Center



Address: 5135 NW 7 St., Miami, FL 33126

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-5:00PM

Phone: (305) 960-2930

West End Park Community Center



Address: 6030 SW 2 St., Miami, FL 33144

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-8:00PM; Saturday & Sunday: 9:00AM-5:00PM

Phone: (305) 960-2980

Charles Hadley Park Carrie P Meek Center



Address: 1350 NW 50 St., Miami, 33142

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00AM-8:00PM; Saturday & Sunday: 9:00AM-5:00PM

Phone: (305) 960-4630

