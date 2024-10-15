Development and audit issues on the docket for Monroe County officials

County officials in the Florida Keys are set to discuss several ongoing government and development issues soon.



Monroe County commissioners will discuss feedback they’ve gathered from Florida Keys residents over potential changes to the area’s strict building regulations at a commission meeting on Wednesday, at Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.



They’ll also talk about a recent county audit that criticized the cash handling practices of the local government’s Parks and Beaches Department.



This comes after the Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the issue.



They’re also set to speak about new controls recommended to them after a grand jury indicted several county officials connected to a 2022 narcotics theft case.

