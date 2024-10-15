'I Love Lucy' actor Desi Arnaz honored with historical marker in Miami Beach

The city of Miami Beach is honoring a Cuban American actor who won the hearts of America through the TV screen.

You may know Desi Arnaz for his portrayal of Ricky Ricardo on the renowned sitcom, I Love Lucy. It was there that Arnaz was able to show the world his talents.

But before stepping into the golden age of television, Arnaz had his start right here on Miami Beach, playing at the then Park Avenue Night Club on Collins Avenue. It’s because of Arnaz’s triumph in the industry that the city of Miami Beach will honor him with a historical marker.

The historical marker will be unveiled at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Collins Park.

