Monroe County Fire Rescue implements several changes following 2022 drug theft case

Monroe County officials yesterday provided details on several Fire Rescue procedural changes in the aftermath of a sweeping criminal drug theft investigation.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that, in 2022, a Fire Rescue flight nurse allegedly stole about 600 vials of several narcotics from the emergency airlift program.

Fire Rescue Deputy Chief R.L. Colina said they implemented electronic drug inventory tracking the same year, instead of using paper logs.

“So we are wholeheartedly taking a look at this and we are making steps continuously to make it stronger,” Colina said.

Increased drug diversion training is also being implemented for Fire Rescue employees and supervisors. And the county is negotiating to add random drug testing to the local firefighter union’s next three-year contract.

