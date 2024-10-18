Groceries and schools, including two in South Florida, affected by meat recall

Nearly 12 million pounds of meat is being recalled after routine testing found traces of listeria.



The bacteria was detected on BrucePac ready-to-eat poultry.

It’s sold in a number of major grocery stores and has been distributed to dozens of schools nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A preliminary list shows the products have been shipped to nine Florida schools.

The ones in our region include Children of The Future Daycare in Belle Glade and St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church School in Islamorada.

Affected grocery chains that carry the meat include Walmart, Publix, Target, Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

Consumption of contaminated products could lead to serious health complications. Consumers can check the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a full list of specific products included in the recall.

READ MORE: South Florida physicians urge people to make plans to get COVID and flu shots

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.