Hundreds of doctors, abortion providers push for 'Yes' vote on Amendment 4

The campaign leading the “Yes” vote on Amendment 4 on Tuesday released a letter from more than 850 abortion providers and doctors who endorsed the measure to enshrine abortion rights for Floridians.

“We are a group of Florida physicians concerned about ongoing attacks on abortion access in Florida,” they wrote. “Florida lawmakers have ignored not only the will of their constituents, but medical evidence, to ban abortion and restrict Floridians' reproductive freedom.

“They have inserted themselves into our exam rooms, our hospitals, and our relationships with our patients,” they added.” They have put our patients' lives in danger.”

Amendment 4 would require the approval of 60% of voters to be adopted and would override the state law that bans abortion in most cases after the first six weeks of pregnancy, which is before women often realize they’re pregnant.

The letter comes the day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis held campaign-like rally at state expense two weeks before the election.

DeSantis' event in Coral Gables on Monday, which was capped with a prayer from the archbishop of Miami and the lieutenant governor asking people to not vote like atheists, came after the Department of Health's top lawyer resigned over a letter he said the governor's office forced him to send to television stations in an effort to stop a pro-Amendment 4 ad.

“When you're dealing with constitutional amendments your default should always be no,” DeSantis said at the event attended by doctors who opposed the abortion amendment. “You can always alter normal policies and legislation. Once it's in the constitution, that's forever. You really have zero chance of ever changing. it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

