Federal funding will go toward Long Key Bridge, PortMiami

The Florida Department of Transportation is receiving $114 million in federal funding for several projects, including the replacement of Long Key Bridge in Monroe County.



The bridge opened in 1982, and has been rated fair or poor for the last 15 years.



The federal funding will also help PortMiami acquire electric and hybrid cargo handling equipment, replacing 432 existing diesel-powered generators.

