Miami mayor vetoes commision decision to grant lifetime pensions to elected officials

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami. Suarez is running for president in 2024 and filed paperwork Wednesday, June 14, with the Federal Election Commission to make his bid official.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Wednesday vetoed a city commission decision to grant lifetime pensions for elected officials.

The veto comes a week after the Miami city commission voted to revive a pension program that had been frozen during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

“As Mayor and a former city commissioner, I have historically been opposed to a publicly funded pension system for elected officials,” wrote Suarez in his veto message.

“As I approach 16 years of public service, I never expected or sought such a benefit, and I do not believe it is fair for the hardworking, taxpaying residents of this city o bear it.”

In his veto message, Suarez said he stood to gain $4 million from the pension benefit.

The five-member city commission can still override the mayor's veto with a four-fifths vote.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
