Miami mayor vetoes commision decision to grant lifetime pensions to elected officials

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Wednesday vetoed a city commission decision to grant lifetime pensions for elected officials.

The veto comes a week after the Miami city commission voted to revive a pension program that had been frozen during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

“As Mayor and a former city commissioner, I have historically been opposed to a publicly funded pension system for elected officials,” wrote Suarez in his veto message.

“As I approach 16 years of public service, I never expected or sought such a benefit, and I do not believe it is fair for the hardworking, taxpaying residents of this city o bear it.”

In his veto message, Suarez said he stood to gain $4 million from the pension benefit.

The five-member city commission can still override the mayor's veto with a four-fifths vote.

