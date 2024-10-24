Ruling is overturned in Miami cruise lines involved in Cuba 'trafficking' case

A $400 million ruling against Miami-based cruise lines involving Cuba has been overturned.



This week a federal appeals court threw out a lower court judgment that Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises had taken tourists to Cuba in violation of U.S. law.



By using the port at Havana, the cruise lines were accused of trafficking in property that Cuba’s communist regime had confiscated in the 1960s without compensation.



But the appellate panel in Atlanta determined the original owners’ interest in the property had expired by the time the cruise lines started ferrying passengers there in 2016.

