City of Miami Mini Dump closed tomorrow for renovations

If you’re looking to dump an old microwave or bulky trash in the City of Miami this weekend, you’ll have to wait.



The city’s Mini Dump, located on the solid waste lot in Allapattah (1290 NW 20 St.), will be closed tomorrow for renovations.

A city spokesperson says pavement cracks at the dump have led to hazardous flooding. The dump now needs immediate repair and repaving.



Services will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Mini Dump accepts yard trash, furniture, car tires and electronics. Visitors must provide proof of residence in the City of Miami.

