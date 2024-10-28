Art exhibit featuring local female artists comes back to Florida Keys

After a several-year-hiatus an art exhibit featuring local female artists is returning to the Florida Keys.



Cori Convertito is the Key West Art and Historical Society curator. She says the juried exhibit will include works from about 40 to 50 women across the entire island chain.

“I think for everybody, they should get excited about how strong our arts community is here and the female voice within our arts community. That’s not something that’s available everywhere. You do find this field can be very male dominated.”



She says she’s expecting everything from open air landscapes to pieces exploring women’s rights. The medium of art will also be varied with everything from paintings to sculptural work and fabric art being accepted.

“I think that the tone of the country right now, it being an election year, it’s got the juices flowing for a lot of artists thinking about how they can get that messaging across and their personal feelings.”



Convertito also expects a strong showing from young artists. Several high school students have participated in the past.

Submissions will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Jan. 3. The submission fee is $25 per artist.

The exhibit will run from early February through late April.