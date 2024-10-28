100,000 expected to attend Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns tomorrow.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the five-day event.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will span seven different venues, where more than 1,300 boats will be on display. It’ll also have more than 1,000 exhibitors.

The event brings an estimated nearly $1.8 billion economic boost to the region, according to city officials.

Bringing in locals and tourists from across the globe, it’s called the largest in-water boat show in the world.

Guests are encouraged to park at the Broward County Convention Center where there will be transport to all show locations via water taxi, shuttle, or golf cart.

