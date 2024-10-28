Spirit Airlines announces job cuts and fleet sale amid financial struggles
In an effort to financially rebound, Spirit Airlines plans to cut jobs and sell some of its fleet.
The Broward-based budget airline has lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020 and faces more than $1 billion in mounting debt.
The airline says it has identified about $80 million of cost-cutting measures set to begin next year — driven primarily by layoffs. Spirit has also agreed to sell 23 airplanes to an aviation services company for about $519 million.
Spirit has two months to refinance about $1 billion dollars of debt.
Spirit stock is down 90% so far this year as investors increasingly worry the carrier may declare bankruptcy. The total stock value of the company is $161 million as of the close of trading Friday. It owes more than $3 billion in debt.
