Fort Lauderdale celebrates completion of Las Olas Marina

Fort Lauderdale celebrated the completion of the Last Olas Marina — which has been in development for eight years.

Two years ago, the city and project partner Suntex, a developer, finally broke ground on what was then just an asphalt parking lot.

Now, it’s the Las Olas Marina, with 68 boat slips that can hold vessels of up to 250 feet long. It’ll also include recreational space and dining.

"This wasn't just about upgrading an aging facility," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. "It was about transforming this location into a state of the art destination, solidifying Fort Lauderdale's reputation as the yachting capital of the world, revitalizing our natural resources."

Trantalis also touched on the anticipated economic impact of the marina — the addition of 1,000 full-time jobs.

Vice Mayor Steve Glassman added that the project also included the replacement and upgrade of one the city’s largest pump stations, dredging and installation of over 2,000 feet of new seawall.

"We now have converted three acres of hardscape back to marine and natural habitat," Glassman told the crowd at the marina. "We are creating a valuable environment for marine life and enhancing the ecological integrity of our waterfront."

The ribbon cutting ceremony came just in time for the Fort Lauderdale's annual International Boat Show, which draws over 100,000 attendees.

Elise Gregg / WLRN The Las Olas Marina has 68 slips and is capable of holding yachts up to 250 feet long.

While October marks the official completion of the marina itself, boaters, visitors and residents have more to look forward to in a few months.

"Ocean Prime will be opening up here in May, our anchor restaurant tenant," said David Filler, Suntex investment parnter.

"All of the marina and the facilities and the restaurants are open to the public and we hope everybody comes to enjoy all we have to offer."

Some of those other facilities may include other restaurants and shopping outlets, with a slated opening date of spring 2025.

"This is a symbol of Fort Lauderdale's progress and vision," Glassman told the crowd. "It is a place where economic vitality and environmental responsibility come together, where world class amenities and sustainable practices coexist to benefit all of us."

