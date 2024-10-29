Key West to remove century-old mahogany tree due to damage

A damaged century-old tree, predating power lines in Key West, is set to be removed today

A large mahogany that sits on Frances Street has been in Key West before power lines were installed in the city in the early 1900s.



But a massive crack has formed down the middle after the tree was trimmed and it’s now at risk of falling. The tree’s significant weight makes the situation more precarious.



Earlier this month, the city’s tree commission voted to remove it.



The wood, however, is set to be distributed to local artists, furniture makers, and artisans through the Florida Keys Council of the Arts.

The 700 block of Frances Street will be closed today for the removal.

