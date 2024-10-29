Knaus Berry Farm reopens for the fall

Knaus Berry Farm is back in business for the fall. Doors opened Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.



The farm in southwest Miami-Dade County is most famous for its cinnamon rolls, but it is also known for its milkshakes, smoothies and strawberry picking.



The farm always closes during the summer months and reopens in the fall — Mondays through Saturdays.



Last year, the spring closure was marked by the death of co-owner, Rachel Grafe. Her son, Travis, has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: After family tragedy, Knaus Berry Farm returns - along with long, hungry lines

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.