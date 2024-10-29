© 2024 WLRN
Knaus Berry Farm reopens for the fall

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:47 PM EDT
Cars and a line of people are behind a sign for Knaus Berry Farm
Julia Cooper
/
WLRN
A sign for Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Knaus Berry Farm is back in business for the fall. Doors opened Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
 
The farm in southwest Miami-Dade County is most famous for its cinnamon rolls, but it is also known for its milkshakes, smoothies and strawberry picking. 
 
The farm always closes during the summer months and reopens in the fall — Mondays through Saturdays.
 
Last year, the spring closure was marked by the death of co-owner, Rachel Grafe. Her son, Travis, has been charged with second-degree murder.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
