North Miami Beach breaks ground for new community center

North Miami Beach officials broke ground Tuesday at the site of a new community center for Washington Park.



The new community center will be the latest milestone in the redevelopment of Washington Park. North Miami Beach has sought to revitalize the space for years. The city received a $3 million grant for the project earlier this year from the federal government.



Plans for the community center include covered basketball courts, a pool and splash pad, and a recreation field. The project is expected to be complete in late 2026.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.