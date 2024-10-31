Miami Beach approves funding boost for arts and culture groups to cover state funding shortfall

The Miami Beach City Commission approved nearly doubling its planned funding for local arts and culture organizations, which have been affected by the sudden and dramatic loss of state funds for cultural and museum grants.

The additional city funding would amount to $960,000 over and above what the city typically contributes to its museums, performance venues and similar organizations, say city officials in a statement.

Citing a 2023 study by Americans for the Arts, city officials say arts and culture organizations last year injected $334.9 million into the local economy.

The commission's actions comes in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis's veto of $32 million in statewide arts funding when he signed this year's $116.5 billion state budget. The funding cuts affected nearly 600 arts and cultural programs.

The cuts in Miami Beach amounted to about $1 million, which are largely being replaced by the city commission.

The new funding, say city officials, will be shared with the following arts and culture organizations:

• The Bass Museum

• The Dance Now! Ensemble

• FUNDarte

• Holocaust Memorial

• Jewish Museum of Florida—FIU

• Living Arts Trust (O Cinema)

• Miami City Ballet

• Miami Beach Botanical Garden

• Miami Design Preservation League

• Miami Music Festival

• Miami New Drama

• New World Symphony

• O, Miami

• The Rhythm Foundation

• South Beach Jazz Festival

• South Florida Art Center (Oolite Arts)

• The Wolfsonian—FIU