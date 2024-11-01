Miami Springs kicks off centennial celebration

The City of Miami Springs is celebrating 100 years in 2025. The small airport town is kicking off its centennial celebration tonight with a reception at the historic home of the city’s founder.

Miami Springs was founded by aviator and entrepreneur Glenn Curtiss, famous for breaking the land speed record on a motorbike in 1907. It earned him the title of fastest man on earth. At the city’s fundraiser kickoff event, they’ll celebrate Curtiss with a history presentation and a replica of his record-breaking bike.

The cocktail event will be held at the Curtiss Mansion starting at 6 p.m.

