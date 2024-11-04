Tropical storm conditions predicted in the Keys ahead of Raphael

The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions are likely in the Middle and Lower Florida Keys this week as Tropical Storm Raphael continues to develop in the Caribbean.



Raphael is forecast to be a hurricane as it passes the Cayman Islands tomorrow evening.



A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for an area West of Craig Key through the Dry Tortugas. That means tropical storm force winds are possible Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.



The National Weather Service is cautioning boaters to prepare for potentially severe winds and seas.

