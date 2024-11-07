Dismantled and demolished: Watch time-lapsed video of disappearing Fort Lauderdale City Hall

Fort Lauderdale City Hall, a fixture in the downtown area since 1969, is no longer.

City officials announced Thursday that the final remnants of the building have been demolished to make way for a modern building to serve the government and its residents.

Historic flooding in April 2023 damaged the city's aging City Hall beyond repair.

City officials said the flood waters "infiltrated the basement, where critical systems were housed — a vulnerability exacerbated by the building’s design, which predated modern climate-resilient architecture."

Plans call for "a centralized, modern facility that supports the City’s operational needs and future growth."

A time-lapsed video of the demolishment was posted Thursday by city officials. It's unclear when a new City Hall building will be completed.