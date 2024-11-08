© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holocaust survivor to speak Sunday at event recalling 'Kristallnacht' — 'Night of Broken Glass'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST

Miami’s Jewish community on Sunday will mark the 86th commemoration of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

The commemoration program will be held at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th Street, Miami), beginning at 6 p.m. It will feature the testimony of a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The program is being led by Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, a Committee of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, in partnership with other nonprofit and civic organizations. Find more information here.
News In Brief
WLRN News Staff
See stories by WLRN News Staff
More On This Topic