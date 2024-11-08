Holocaust survivor to speak Sunday at event recalling 'Kristallnacht' — 'Night of Broken Glass'

Miami’s Jewish community on Sunday will mark the 86th commemoration of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

The commemoration program will be held at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th Street, Miami), beginning at 6 p.m. It will feature the testimony of a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The program is being led by Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, a Committee of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, in partnership with other nonprofit and civic organizations. Find more information here.

