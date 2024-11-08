New measure would double paid parental leave for Miami-Dade employees

People who work for Florida's most populous county might soon see a significant upgrade in their employment benefits. That would be a doubling of paid parental leave for Miami-Dade employees from six to 12 weeks.



County Commissioners passed the measure this week and now, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has over a week to veto the item if she chooses.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins said the fiscal impact would pale in comparison to the benefit for county employees.

"Absolutely need that 12 weeks, so I’m actually shocked that it was the policy of the county to only have six weeks. I am embarrassed by that quite frankly," Cohen-Higgins said.

The paid leave would cover 100% of wages during the first six weeks. Then 50% over the remaining six weeks.

