Miami-Dade County police install speed limit cameras in 11 schools

When it comes to school zones, the Miami-Dade County Police Department is keeping drivers in check with speed limit cameras.

They’ve installed new photo enforcement systems at 11 schools. Cameras and speed detection systems will only operate on school days for 30 minutes before and after school.

According to the county, more cameras will be installed throughout the school year at 206 school zones across unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Offenders exceeding the speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour will receive warnings until Dec. 4. After that, violators are mailed $100 citations.

Speed Cameras have been installed in the following school zones:



American Senior High School

Charles R Drew K-8 Center

Devon Aire K-8 Center

Goulds Elementary School

Highland Oaks Middle School

Hammocks Middle School

Madie Ives K-8 Center

Redland Middle School

Robert Russa Moton Elementary School ]

Ruben Dario Middle School

W.F. Stirrup Elementary School

