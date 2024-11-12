A 'cool front' is heading to South Florida

It's been a pretty hot November for South Florida so far.

While we won't quite see "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" any time soon, we can expect some cooler weather.



What the National Weather Service in Miami is calling a "cool front" — because it's not as chilly as a cold front — is sitting over the Florida, Georgia line. And it's slowly making its way south.

"This is a decaying front, so it's kind of losing its oomph, on its way south to our area," said meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez. "But it could mean, you know, a little bit of a stronger wind pattern, stronger breezier winds coming in tomorrow as it pushes through and maybe a very slight chance of a few additional showers across the area."

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 86 and 89 degrees, and Wednesday between 83 and 86. There is also a possibility for another cool front to push through South Florida over the weekend.

READ MORE: After disasters, whites gain wealth, while people of color lose, research shows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.