A recount is underway today for two North Miami seats

Election season in South Florida isn’t over just yet.



A recount is underway today in two City of North Miami races: mayor and District 4 council member.



Sitting Mayor Alix Desulme won the majority of votes to keep his seat on election day, but no candidate got more than 50% of votes. That triggers a runoff. The same happened in District 4.



After today’s recount, the two frontrunners in each race will go head to head on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Why Florida Democrats failed to connect with most voters well before the elections

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.