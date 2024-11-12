A recount is underway today for two North Miami seats
Election season in South Florida isn’t over just yet.
A recount is underway today in two City of North Miami races: mayor and District 4 council member.
Sitting Mayor Alix Desulme won the majority of votes to keep his seat on election day, but no candidate got more than 50% of votes. That triggers a runoff. The same happened in District 4.
After today’s recount, the two frontrunners in each race will go head to head on Dec. 3.
