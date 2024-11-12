© 2024 WLRN
A recount is underway today for two North Miami seats

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST

Election season in South Florida isn’t over just yet. 
 
A recount is underway today in two City of North Miami races: mayor and District 4 council member. 
 
Sitting Mayor Alix Desulme won the majority of votes to keep his seat on election day, but no candidate got more than 50% of votes. That triggers a runoff. The same happened in District 4.
 
After today’s recount, the two frontrunners in each race will go head to head on Dec. 3.

Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
