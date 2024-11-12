Key West historic building shut down after finding traces of lead

In the heart of Key West is a stately building that houses a number of Monroe County's administrative offices, but now it need to be closed temporarily.

This comes after traces of lead were found in construction materials being used for repairs.

The historic Gato Building was originally built in 1871 as a cigar factory and operated through the height of Key West’s cigar trade. But in 1915, the building was destroyed by a fire and rebuilt five years later. The 1920 structure is what stands today on Simonton Street.

The building is now home to Monroe County’s administrative offices, including the County Administrator, Social Services, Solid Waste and several others.



The county is in the process of temporarily moving offices while lead testing and remediation is ongoing.

