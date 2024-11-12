Broward County to discuss expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill

Broward Commissioners will meet later today to discuss the possible expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill — also known as Mount Trashmore.

The proposals would allow for the height of the landfill to up to 325 feet tall — an increase of 100 feet — and expand the horizontal footprint of the site by almost 25 acres.

The landfill, operated by Waste Management, sits on the border of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek, all of which have vociferously opposed the expansion of the landfill.

But the Broward County has the final say, and it is unclear which way the votes will go .

On Monday, Coconut Creek’s commission rejected a possible settlement with Waste Management, instead promising to bring their fight to the commission. The meeting is expected to bring out scores of residents to voice objections to the unpopular proposal.

Broward County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the issue.

