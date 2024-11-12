© 2024 WLRN
Broward County to discuss expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST
Curbing food waste can save space in landfills, like the South Dade landfill, widely known as Mt. Trashmore, which is expected to fill up by 2036.

Broward Commissioners will meet later today to discuss the possible expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill — also known as Mount Trashmore.

The proposals would allow for the height of the landfill to up to 325 feet tall — an increase of 100 feet — and expand the horizontal footprint of the site by almost 25 acres.

The landfill, operated by Waste Management, sits on the border of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek, all of which have vociferously opposed the expansion of the landfill. 

But the Broward County has the final say, and it is unclear which way the votes will go .

On Monday, Coconut Creek’s commission rejected a possible settlement with Waste Management, instead promising to bring their fight to the commission. The meeting is expected to bring out scores of residents to voice objections to the unpopular proposal.

Broward County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the issue.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
More On This Topic