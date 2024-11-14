Venezuelan sentenced to prison for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on state-run oil company

George Semerene Quintero, 61, of Venezuela, has been sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and for his role in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions imposed on Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., Venezuela's state-owned oil company, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Semerene and his co-conspirators illegally procured aircraft parts from the United States to service PDVSA's aircraft fleet in Venezuela, in violation of U.S. sanctions and export controls.

The investigation was carried out by the Bureau of Industry and Security and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.