Wellpath files for bankruptcy, raising concerns about medical services in Broward jails

Wellpath is a company that provides medical services to inmates in jails and prisons across the country, including those in Broward County. Earlier this week, the company filed for bankruptcy, prompting concerns about continuity of care.

Wellpath filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas. That move allows for the company to be reorganized. It's one of the largest prison health providers in the country.

It provides psychiatric and mental health services to those in jails and prisons all across the state of Florida. The company also operates several independent facilities in South Florida.

Broward Sheriff's Office says Wellpath will continue to provide health services for now with no interruption.

