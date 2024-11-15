Key West Health Clinic relocates after lead found in building

This week, several Monroe County offices were displaced after trace amounts of lead were found at the historic Gato building where they’re housed in Key West.

Those closures are now affecting the local health department.

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, one of several agencies usually operating out of the Gato building, is moving its clinic elsewhere.



Trace amounts of lead were discovered among construction material and further testing is ongoing.



Now, DOH Monroe’s clinic services will be moving to the Tuga Clinic on the College of the Florida Keys campus in Key West.



Partnering with Rural Health Network, the Tuga Clinic recently opened to fill the gaps in healthcare access identified in a 2022 Community Health Survey.

Appointments and walk-ins at the Tuga Clinic are welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

READ MORE: Florida’s iconic Key deer face an uncertain future as seas rise

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

